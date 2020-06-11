You are the owner of this article.
Fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals Office found in Morningside
Fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals Office found in Morningside

SIOUX CITY -- A woman wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force was arrested Wednesday in Sioux City.

Investigators received a top that Rhianna Fuller, 25, was at a residence in Morningside. Fuller, who was wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for a probation violation related to a felony drug offense, was arrested without incident.

Fuller was booked into the Woodbury County Jail where she is being held on her Woodbury County charges. In addition, she is being held on recently issued Dakota County, Nebraska drug related charges.

Rhianna Fuller

Fuller

 Provided
