Fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals Service captured in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- A man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force was arrested March 25.
Irving Tinker, 38, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and is awaiting transport to prison.
Tinker was wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violating his parole. He was on parole for second-degree burglary and being a habitual offender.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
