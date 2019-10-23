{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force was arrested Monday afternoon.

After receiving a tip, Sioux City Police discovered Jeffrey Rosenbaum, 56, hiding in a bush near a westside business. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Woodbury County Jail.

Rosenbaum was wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for a parole violation. He was on parole for second-degree arson.

