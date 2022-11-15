Galva man arrested and charged with murder in stabbing death of his brother

GALVA, Iowa — A man has been arrested in connection with the Sunday stabbing death of his brother in Galva.

Jesus Isai Diaz, 24, of Galva, is charged with first-degree murder. He is accused of killing 26-year-old Eduardo Diaz III, of Holstein. Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman told The Journal Monday that the two men were brothers.

At 7:33 p.m., the Ida County Communications Center received a call concerning a fight in progress on Main Street in Galva.

When sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a man, later identified as Eduardo Diaz III, lying on a sidewalk in the 200 block of South Main St. The Ida County medical examiner pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Ida County District Court, Jesus Diaz became involved in a physical altercation with Eduardo Diaz outside his residence in the 200 block of South Main St. Jesus Diaz stabbed his brother multiple times in his chest and abdomen. Then, Eduardo Diaz collapsed and died on the sidewalk.

"Witnesses observed Jesus punching and kicking the unresponsive body of Eduardo Diaz. Jesus crossed the street and then returned, to continue beating Eduardo Diaz's body," the complaint stated. "When arrested, Jesus's clothing was covered in blood."

Jesus Diaz was taken by ambulance Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was then transported to the Ida County Jail, where he is being held.

Diaz also allegedly assaulted a witness and EMS personnel who were responding to 911 calls concerning the incident.

Before the EMS crew arrived, the complaint stated that a witness observed Diaz placing items into his white Cadillac, which was parked in front of the residence. At the time, his brother was lying unresponsive on the ground.

A later search of the Cadillac turned up a bloody knife in the rear seat, according to the complaint.