SIOUX CITY -- A Galva, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty in federal court to selling methamphetamine.
Lee Mercer, 42, entered his plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Mercer admitted to selling more than 2,500 grams of meth in the Galva area from November through March. During a traffic stop in Woodbury County on March 12, officers searching his vehicle found 4 ounces of meth in four separate baggies and $5,000 in cash. Mercer, who has three previous felony drug convictions, admitted he planned to sell the meth and use the cash to buy an additional pound in Sioux City.
Mercer faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a possible maximum of life in prison.