Galva man pleads not guilty of fatally stabbing brother

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- A Galva, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of fatally stabbing his brother.

Jesus Diaz, 25, entered his written plea Monday in Ida County District Court to first-degree murder.

Diaz also waived his right to have his trial conducted within 90 days of the Nov. 22 filing of the trial information in his case. A trial date has yet to be set.

He remains in custody in the Ida County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Diaz is accused of stabbing his brother, 26-year-old Eduardo Diaz III, of Holstein, multiple times in the chest and abdomen during a fight outside Jesus Diaz' home in Galva on Nov. 13. Eduardo Diaz was found lying on a sidewalk in the 200 block of South Main Street and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jesus Diaz was seen placing items in his Cadillac after the stabbing, and investigators searching the car found a bloody knife in the rear seat, court documents said.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, Diaz would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.