SIOUX CITY -- A Galva, Iowa, man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison for selling methamphetamine.
Lee Mercer, 42, had pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He had three previous felony drug convictions from 1998-2013.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Mercer was involved in the sale of more than 2,500 grams of meth in the Galva area from November 2017 through March 2018, when he was stopped for a traffic violation in Woodbury County and found in possession of meth and $5,000 in cash. Mercer admitted that he was going to use the money to buy a pound of meth in Sioux City and sell it to others.