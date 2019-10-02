GAYVILLE, S.D. -- A lockdown at the Gayville-Volin School ended Wednesday morning a few hours after it began, according to a press release from the Yankton County Sheriff's Office.
According to the press release, the Sheriff's Office learned of a threat at the Gayville-Volin School at around 8 a.m. Wednesday, and the school was placed on lockdown.
The suspect, a 16-year-old who has not been identified, allegedly made threats to shoot up the school and was apprehended by authorities. The lockdown was declared over around 10 a.m.
The Yankton County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation. The South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Department of Game, Fish and Parks assisted during the incident.
