SERGEANT BLUFF -- A fire early Wednesday caused a small disruption at Gelita's Port Neal facility, but the plant was operating normally later in the day.
Firefighters from Salix were called to one of the company's production buildings at 2445 Port Neal Industrial Road at about 2:15 a.m. after a fire ignited in an HVAC blower system. Firefighters from Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff, the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard and other local communities also responded.
A news release from the company said the fire was extinguished quickly, and there were no injuries. Plant operations were largely unaffected, the company said, and no finished production was compromised.
Gelita makes commercial gelatine products from pork skins and cattle bones. Those products are used in foods and nutritional supplements for their protein content and physiological benefits. Gelita's collagen peptides are key ingredients in health and nutritional supplements for beauty, joint and bone health, body toning and sports nutrition.