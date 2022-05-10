George man pleads guilty of indecent contact with child

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- A George, Iowa, man pleaded guilty Monday to having sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.
Robert Camack, 33, entered his plea in Lyon County District Court to one count of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor.
According to court documents, Camack entered a plea agreement in which he has agreed to a one-year jail sentence, of which 11 months will be suspended once he has served 30 days. He also will be placed on probation for two years and on a special sex offender sentence for 10 years. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be returned to jail. He will be required to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for 10 years.
Sentencing was scheduled for June 27.
Two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of indecent contact with a child will be dismissed.
According to court documents, Camack had sexual contact with the girl on two occasions in the summer of 2020 and two more times in November 2020.