George man pleads not guilty to sexual contact with girl
George man pleads not guilty to sexual contact with girl

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- A George, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to having sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.

Robert Camack, 32, entered his written plea Friday in Lyon County District Court to two counts each of third-degree sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child.

According to court documents, Camack had sexual contact with the girl on two occasions last summer and two more times in November. He was arrested April 1.

