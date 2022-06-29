George man sentenced to jail for indecent contact with child

Camack had entered a plea agreement in which he agreed to a one-year jail sentence, of which 11 months will be suspended once he has served 30 days. He also was placed on probation for two years and on a special sex offender sentence for 10 years. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be returned to jail. He will be required to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for 10 years.