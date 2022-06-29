George man sentenced to jail for indecent contact with child

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- A George, Iowa, man was sentenced to jail Monday for having sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.
Robert Camack, 33, pleaded guilty in May in Lyon County District Court to one count of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Camack had entered a plea agreement in which he agreed to a one-year jail sentence, of which 11 months will be suspended once he has served 30 days. He also was placed on probation for two years and on a special sex offender sentence for 10 years. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be returned to jail. He will be required to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for 10 years.
Two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of indecent contact with a child were dismissed.
According to court documents, Camack had sexual contact with the girl on two occasions in the summer of 2020 and two more times in November 2020.