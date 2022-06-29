 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Sioux City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Company
alert top story

George man sentenced to jail for indecent contact with child

  • 0

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- A George, Iowa, man was sentenced to jail Monday for having sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.

Robert Camack, 33, pleaded guilty in May in Lyon County District Court to one count of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Camack had entered a plea agreement in which he agreed to a one-year jail sentence, of which 11 months will be suspended once he has served 30 days. He also was placed on probation for two years and on a special sex offender sentence for 10 years. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be returned to jail. He will be required to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for 10 years.

Two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of indecent contact with a child were dismissed.

According to court documents, Camack had sexual contact with the girl on two occasions in the summer of 2020 and two more times in November 2020.

$1 for 13 weeks
Judge's gavel in a courtroom, stack of law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

G7 leaders pledge $4.5 billion to fight global hunger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News