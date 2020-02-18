George man sentenced to 20 years for sexually abusing girl

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- A George, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for having sexual contact with a young girl.

Silvester Nason, 48, pleaded guilty in Lyon County District Court to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, which were amended from second-degree sexual abuse as part of a plea agreement. Two other counts of second-degree sexual abuse were dismissed.

In addition to the prison sentence, District Judge Carl Petersen ordered Nason to serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence in which he will be on parole after completing his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent to prison.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to court documents, Nason had contact with a girl under age 12 in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. Documents did not indicate how many times the alleged contact occurred.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.