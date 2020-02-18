You are the owner of this article.
George man sentenced to 20 years for sexually abusing girl
George man sentenced to 20 years for sexually abusing girl

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- A George, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for having sexual contact with a young girl.

Silvester Nason mugshot

Nason

Silvester Nason, 48, pleaded guilty in Lyon County District Court to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, which were amended from second-degree sexual abuse as part of a plea agreement. Two other counts of second-degree sexual abuse were dismissed.

In addition to the prison sentence, District Judge Carl Petersen ordered Nason to serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence in which he will be on parole after completing his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent to prison.

According to court documents, Nason had contact with a girl under age 12 in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. Documents did not indicate how many times the alleged contact occurred.

