Georgia man resentenced to shorter prison term for Sac City roommate's death

SAC CITY, Iowa -- A Georgia man who killed his roommate and hid the body in a Sac City home was resentenced Friday to a shorter prison term as part of a new agreement that had caused concerns from the victim's family and lawyers who originally tried the case.
John Green pleaded guilty in Sac County District Court to voluntary manslaughter, willful injury and second-degree burglary as part of a deal that vacated his 2015 conviction for second-degree murder for the death of Mark Koster.
Green, who has been serving a 50-year prison sentence, was resentenced by District Judge Gina Badding to 30 years in prison. Green agreed not to apply for parole until he's served 10 years. With more than seven years spent in custody since his arrest, Green could apply for parole in less than three years. His previous sentence would have required him to serve 35 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.
"Mark and I were friends for many, many years. We were buddies. We were best friends," said Green, who participated in the hearing via phone from the Anamosa State Pentientiary. "I'm truly sorry my actions were the result of his death."
Green choked Koster to death with a baseball bat in 2009 during an altercation at Koster's home, where Green had been living. Green hid the body in the basement and left the area.
Koster's body was found in 2012, when the new homeowner was remodeling the basement.
Green was arrested in March 2014 in Florida and returned to Sac City to stand trial. A first trial ended in a mistrial, and a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder at a second trial.
Koster's sister, Jane Koster, said one of the original prosecutors in the case notified her last month of the agreement to vacate Green's sentence.
Acting Sac County Attorney David Jennett and Green's attorney, Jeffrey Lipman, filed a stipulation for postconviction relief in which they agreed that Green's original attorney, Charles Kenville, had provided ineffective counsel to Green, saying he did not adequately explain to Green a plea offer made to him in 2014. Green rejected the offer and chose to go to trial.
Kenville said he was never informed of the ineffective counsel claim and wasn't asked to provide testimony about his actions, a standard procedure in postconviction relief cases.
Jane Koster said Jennett never informed her family of the new agreement and stipulation.
"I believe the judicial system has made a mistake in not following procedure," said Koster, who did not attend Friday's hearing, nor did any of her siblings. "The only thing I can say is the system chose to go the way it did."
Sac County Attorney Ben Smith, who is currently serving a National Guard deployment in Kosovo, said in 2015 that he believed Green's state-mandated sentence was too harsh. He reiterated that point in a letter filed with the court prior to Green's resentencing.
"I support the proposed deal for the same reason I proposed an identical deal in 2014 before the case was tried, because I believe it is a just result in light of substantial mitigating circumstances in this case," Smith said in his letter.
Smith said it was his decision to revisit the original plea deal through postconviction relief, and he notified Green's attorney before he was deployed. He said he realized that Koster's family likely would not approve of his decision and that he should have informed them of his plans.
"If I could start this all from the beginning, that would be the one thing I would have done differently. For that, I am truly sorry. Please know it was not intentional," Smith said.
Green, too, apologized to Koster's family for killing their brother.
Jane Koster said she was sure Green was sorry, partly because he was caught. She said if Green is truly sorry, he'll examine his behaviors that led to her borther's death.
"John Green has to ask himself, 'If I can do this to my best friend, what is going to prevent me from doing this again?' You don't do things like this to your friends," Koster said.