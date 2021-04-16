Georgia man resentenced to shorter prison term for Sac City roommate's death

Sac County Attorney Ben Smith, who is currently serving a National Guard deployment in Kosovo, said in 2015 that he believed Green's state-mandated sentence was too harsh. He reiterated that point in a letter filed with the court prior to Green's resentencing.

"I support the proposed deal for the same reason I proposed an identical deal in 2014 before the case was tried, because I believe it is a just result in light of substantial mitigating circumstances in this case," Smith said in his letter.

Smith said it was his decision to revisit the original plea deal through postconviction relief, and he notified Green's attorney before he was deployed. He said he realized that Koster's family likely would not approve of his decision and that he should have informed them of his plans.

"If I could start this all from the beginning, that would be the one thing I would have done differently. For that, I am truly sorry. Please know it was not intentional," Smith said.

Green, too, apologized to Koster's family for killing their brother.

Jane Koster said she was sure Green was sorry, partly because he was caught. She said if Green is truly sorry, he'll examine his behaviors that led to her borther's death.

"John Green has to ask himself, 'If I can do this to my best friend, what is going to prevent me from doing this again?' You don't do things like this to your friends," Koster said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.