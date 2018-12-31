SIOUX CITY -- With lots of Siouxlanders planning to see 2019 arrive in festive fashion, local law enforcement officials are reminding people to be responsible in their revelry.
People hold parties on New Year's Eve that at times extend into the Jan. 1 holiday. Some will drink alcohol, and by 6 p.m., the Sioux City Police Department scanner was airing reports of intoxicated people at various places in the city.
For years, law enforcement officials have aimed to reduce drunk driving at the holiday. The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office turned to Twitter and Facebook on social media to share the safe driving message Monday afternoon.
The post said, "Our TEAM will be out making sure everyone has a safe New Years. If you're going to drink don't drive try #UBER, #LYFT, or a #cab. #CelebrateResponsibly"
Sioux City Fire Rescue also shared a tweet on the topic later Monday.
The tweet said, "We hope everyone has a SAFE and HAPPY NEW YEAR!! If you’re out tonight, had a few drinks, and need a ride, get one from a friend, an UBER, a Lyft, a cab, or anything else, or you may get one from @SiouxCityPolice @WoodburySheriff @iowastatepatrol #StaySafe #NewYearsEve2018"