Graettinger man faces multiple charges after high-speed pursuit in Spencer

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Graettinger, Iowa, man is facing multiple charges after leading police officers on a high-speed pursuit in Spencer Saturday with his 16-month-old daughter in the car.

According to a statement from the Spencer Police Department, at 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle hit and run crash at Seventh Street and Grand Avenue. Moments later, responding law enforcement located the suspect's vehicle on the south side of town.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle attempted to elude police, committing various traffic offenses. It eventually left city limits westbound on 360th Street. The pursuit reached speeds over 85 miles per hour, according to the statement. Officers continued to pursue the vehicle, when it made a U-turn at the intersection of 360th Street and 200th Avenue and then stopped for police.

Police were able to take the driver, 40-year-old Frederick Connie, into custody without further incident. Officers were then able to confirm that Connie had his 16-month-old daughter in the car. She was unharmed during the pursuit. Connie was charged with eluding and child endangerment, both aggravated misdemeanors; reckless driving; no valid driver's license; speeding; failure to obey a stop sign and failure to obey a traffic control device. Connie was booked into the Clay County Jail.

