Grand Island man indicted for buying fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards

A Nebraska man is accused of buying fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination record cards.

A grand jury indicted Jason Olderbak, a 34-year-old Grand Island man, on Tuesday on a charge of fraudulent use of seals of the United States government.

According to court records, on July 30, 2021, he allegedly bought and procured fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination record cards that had the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's seal on them.

It doesn't say how many he bought or how it was discovered.

And the U.S. Attorney's Office declined to provide any further information about the allegations.

His initial appearance has been set for Aug. 30.

