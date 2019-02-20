SIOUX CITY -- A federal grand jury has indicted two people accused of robbing a Le Mars, Iowa, bank in December.
Filed Wednesday, the indictment charges Karen Merrick, 35, and Phillip White, 32, both of Sioux City, with bank robbery. White faces an additional charge of interference with commerce by threat or violence for the armed robbery of a Sioux City cab driver in October.
Both are scheduled to be arraigned Friday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.
A federal complaint was filed against the two last month, accusing them of the Dec. 12 robbery of Iowa State Bank, 301 Plymouth St. NW.
According to court documents, White exited the bank with $16,190 in currency after telling a teller he had a weapon and wanted a bag of money.
Witnesses told authorities they saw White get into a U-Haul van, in which Merrick was waiting for him, the complaint said. Merrick led law enforcement officers on a pursuit out of Le Mars and onto county roads before she was stopped. The stolen money was recovered from the van.
White told authorities that he did not have a weapon and denied threatening the bank teller. He told investigators that he had robbed the bank because he needed to provide another person with $5,000 or a pound of methamphetamine that day, though he denied owing money or drugs to anyone, court documents said.
White also is charged with the Oct. 12 robbery of a cab driver in the 3100 block of Fourth Avenue Place. According to court documents, White showed the driver a handgun, demanded cash and fled with an undisclosed amount of money. He was arrested by Sioux City police and had pleaded not guilty to robbery and theft charges in Woodbury County District Court. Now that White has been indicted in federal court, it's likely the state charges will be dismissed.