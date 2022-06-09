Grandmother noticed physical, behavior changes before toddler's death

SIOUX CITY -- Maelynn Myers was a happy baby, her grandmother said.

A little small at the time of her Jan. 17, 2017, birth, Maelynn had trouble gaining weight, Jamie Myers said. A change in baby formula and cranial surgery that summer helped her catch up and reach developmental milestones.

"She bounced back like a superstar," Myers testified Thursday in the opening day of a trial related to Maelynn's death.

Tayvon Davis, 26, of Sioux City, the live-in boyfriend of Maelynn's mother, Shannon Myers, is charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment. He's accused of injuring 19-month-old Maelynn numerous times from July 1, 2018, until Aug. 22, 2018, when she was taken to a Sioux City hospital unresponsive and with injuries. She died three days later in an Omaha hospital.

An autopsy revealed multiple head injuries, retinal hemorrhages in the girl's eyes, a kidney injury and other injuries, and her death was ruled a homicide caused by multiple blunt-force injuries. The autopsy also showed healing bone fractures in several of the girl's vertebrae and ribs.

Davis later told investigators he dropped the girl while giving her a bath.

Myers said she often cared for Maelynn when Shannon was at work. The child also attended daycare. Shannon began dating Tayvon in March 2018, Myers said, and he later moved in with her, providing care for the toddler, too.

As 2018 progressed, Myers said she noticed Maelynn's health and behavior declining. By Aug. 1, it was very noticeable, and the child developed sores all over her mouth, ate very little and vomited often.

"Something was wrong," Myers said. "She was always such a happy baby, but she wasn't. She was crying a lot."

That something wrong, Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Kristine Timmins said, was Davis. In her opening statement to jurors, Timmins said Maelynn's decline began after Davis moved in.

"She stopped eating, she stopped walking, she wasn't herself," Timmins said. "Shannon will tell you she knew something was wrong and she tried to figure out what happened."

On Aug. 22, the child stopped breathing while Davis was caring for her. He took her to Jamie Myers' apartment nearby, telling her he didn't know what had happened.

Davis' attorney, public defender Jennifer Solberg, told jurors Davis did nothing to harm the child, and he had tried to perform CPR on her after he noticed she wasn't breathing. She said medical evidence will show that the toddler's lack of oxygen after she stopped breathing led to some of those injuries found in the autopsy.

"Mr. Davis did nothing intentionally to harm Maelynn Myers," Solberg said. "No one knows why Maelynn Myers stopped breathing. That is an unfortunate medical fact that set off a chain of events in this case."

Solberg described Maelynn as a sick baby, whose ailments continually stumped doctors who were unable to diagnose many of her problems.

"This was a very sick baby that doctors couldn't figure out when she was alive. They could figure out even less when she was no longer alive," Solberg said.

Davis was arrested in November 2019 after a 15-month police investigation. If found guilty of first-degree murder, he would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

