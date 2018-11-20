ONAWA, Iowa -- A Castana, Iowa, man has been arrested and charged with killing his grandmother in June.
Eliot Stowe, 21, is being held in the Monona County Correctional Facility on a $1 million bond. He is accused of killing Cheryl Stowe, whose body was found a mile and a half from her rural Castana home on June 27.
Cheryl Stowe's co-workers had contacted the Monona County Sheriff's Office a day earlier to request a welfare check on the 66-year-old woman, who had not shown up for work that day. Deputies did not find Stowe at home, but arrested Eliot Stowe, who was living with her at the time, on a warrant in an unrelated matter.
Cheryl Stowe's body was sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, which determined the manner of death as homicide, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release issued late Tuesday afternoon.
Eliot Stowe is currently charged in an unrelated case in Monona County District Court with assault on persons engaged in certain occupations and false imprisonment, both serious misdemeanors. According to court documents, he threatened to assault his parole officer on June 6.
Before he could be arraigned, his case was suspended after a judge ordered him to undergo a mental competency evaluation to determine if he was competent to stand trial. Monona County Attorney Ian McConeghey said in a motion requesting an evaluation that during his initial appearance, Stowe refused to acknowledge the magistrate as a real judge and said numerous times that the hearing was a hallucination.
An ensuing evaluation determined that Stowe was not competent to stand trial, and on Sept. 28, District Judge Julie Schumacher ordered that Stowe undergo treatment to restore his competence.
Stowe had been scheduled for a competency hearing on Monday, but no ruling was on file in Iowa Courts Online as of Tuesday afternoon.