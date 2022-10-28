Granville, Iowa man charged with making terroristic threats against hospital employees

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — A Granville, Iowa, man is facing a felony charge for allegedly threatening to shoot the employees of a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital.
Ryan Betcke, 58, was arrested Wednesday and charged with making terroristic threats, a class D felony.
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred when Betcke called Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls and threatened to shoot employees with an AK-47 rifle.
Due to the threats, Sanford and Orange City Area Health System were placed on lock down until Betcke was arrested.