Granville, Iowa man charged with making terroristic threats against hospital employees

Police lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — A Granville, Iowa, man is facing a felony charge for allegedly threatening to shoot the employees of a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital.

Ryan Betcke

Betcke 

Ryan Betcke, 58, was arrested Wednesday and charged with making terroristic threats, a class D felony. 

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred when Betcke called Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls and threatened to shoot employees with an AK-47 rifle.

Due to the threats, Sanford and Orange City Area Health System were placed on lock down until Betcke was arrested.

