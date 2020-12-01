Granville man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Granville, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to having sex with a teenage girl and threatening her.
Daison Ramirez, 27, entered his written plea Wednesday in Sioux County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual abuse.
According to court documents, Ramirez had sex with the girl, who was age 14 or 15, from June 1, 2017, to March 21, 2018. He is accused of threatening to harm the girl's family and report her as illegal if she did not have sex with him.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.