Granville man sentenced to jail for sexual assault

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Granville, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to 200 days in jail for a sexual assault.

Daison Ramirez, 27, pleaded guilty in Sioux County District Court to one count of assault with intent to commit sexual assault, an aggravated misdemeanor that was reduced from a felony charge of third-degree sexual abuse as part of a plea agreement.

Ramirez must register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for life, and District Judge Tod Deck ordered him to serve a 10-year special sex offender sentence. If Ramirez were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent to prison.

Ramirez was charged with having sex with the girl, who was age 14 or 15, from June 1, 2017, to March 21, 2018, and threatening to harm the girl's family and report her as illegal if she did not have sex with him.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.