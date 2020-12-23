 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Granville man sentenced to jail for sexual assault
View Comments

Granville man sentenced to jail for sexual assault

{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Granville, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to 200 days in jail for a sexual assault.

Daison Ramirez, 27, pleaded guilty in Sioux County District Court to one count of assault with intent to commit sexual assault, an aggravated misdemeanor that was reduced from a felony charge of third-degree sexual abuse as part of a plea agreement.

Daison Ramirez mugshot

Ramirez

Ramirez must register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for life, and District Judge Tod Deck ordered him to serve a 10-year special sex offender sentence. If Ramirez were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent to prison.

Ramirez was charged with having sex with the girl, who was age 14 or 15, from June 1, 2017, to March 21, 2018, and threatening to harm the girl's family and report her as illegal if she did not have sex with him.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News