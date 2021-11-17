Granville woman charged with intentionally injuring child

GRANVILLE, Iowa -- A Granville woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing injuries to her 11-month-old son including a dislocated elbow and fractures to bones in the child's arm.

Sioux County authorities were alerted after Christina Fivecoate-Champion brought her son to the hospital in Orange City for a dislocated elbow she told medical staff occurred when the child caught his arm between crib rails when falling in his crib.

Fivecoate-Champion told investigators that she was in the room when the child dislocated his elbow and denied causing it. She also told them that no one else would have caused the injury, court documents said.

According to a complaint filed in Sioux County District Court, medical staff determined the injury was not consistent with an accident. The exam also revealed several fractures in the child's arm.

Doctors at Sanford Children's Hospital in Sioux Falls later determined that the child does not have any conditions that make him predisposed to bruising or injury and that his injuries occurred within recent weeks, indicating an ongoing pattern of abuse. Doctors said the child's injuries were inflicted and not accidental. The child underwent surgery to repair the bone fractures.

Fivecoate-Champion, 20, was arrested Sunday on two counts of child endangerment causing serious injury, both Class C felonies. The complaints allege the injuries occurred from approximately Sept. 15 through Sept. 29.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.