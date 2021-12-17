Granville woman pleads not guilty of injuring child

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Granville woman has pleaded not guilty of intentionally injuring her 11-month-old son.

Christina Fivecoate Champion, 20, entered her written plea Thursday in Sioux County District Court to two counts of child endangerment causing serious injury.

Authorities were contacted in September after Fivecoate Champion brought her son to the hospital in Orange City for a dislocated elbow she told medical staff occurred when the child caught his arm between crib rails when falling in his crib.

According to court documents, medical staff determined the injury was not consistent with an accident. An exam also revealed several fractures in the child's arm.

Doctors determined the child's injuries, believed to have occurred from approximately Sept. 15 through Sept. 29, indicated an ongoing pattern of abuse and were inflicted and not accidental. The child underwent surgery to repair the bone fractures.

After the child was treated and discharged, the Iowa Department of Human Services placed him into foster care.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.