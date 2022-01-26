 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Granville woman to serve 30 days and probation for injuring 11-month-old son

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Granville, Iowa, woman must serve 30 days in jail and probation for injuring her 11-month-old son.

Christina Fivecoate Champion, 21, pleaded guilty Jan. 8 in Sioux County District Court to amended counts of child endangerment, substantial risk causing bodily injury, a Class D felony, and child endangerment, substantial risk, an aggravated misdemeanor. As part of a plea agreement, the charges were amended from two counts of child endangerment causing serious injury, both Class C felonies.

Christina Fivecoate Champion mugshot

Fivecoate Champion

Following terms of the plea agreement, District Judge Steven Andreasen sentenced Fivecoate Champion to a year in jail and suspended all but 30 days of the sentence on the misdemeanor charge. Andreasen ordered a deferred judgment on the felony charge and placed Fivecoate Champion on two years' probation. She must obtain mental health and substance abuse evaluations, successfully complete parenting classes and pay a $1,025 civil penalty.

Authorities were contacted in September after Fivecoate Champion brought her son to the hospital for a dislocated elbow she told medical staff occurred when the child caught his arm between crib rails when falling in his crib. Medical staff determined the injury was not consistent with an accident, and an exam also revealed several fractures in the child's arm.

Doctors determined the child's injuries indicated an ongoing pattern of abuse and were inflicted, not accidental.

After the child was treated and discharged, the Iowa Department of Human Services placed him into foster care.

