SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- An armed man who threatened people inside a Spirit Lake apartment Sunday was arrested without incident.

Spirit Lake police officers were dispatched at 10:12 p.m. to the Hawthorn Apartments, 2013 32nd St., where a male was reported brandishing a handgun and threatening others inside an apartment.

Officers safely removed the people, but the suspect remained inside the apartment. Officers eventually talked him into putting his gun down and surrendering.

Brian De Jesus Alameda, 22, of Spirit Lake, was arrested and booked into the Dickinson County Jail on a felony charge of going armed with intent and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault with intent to inflict serious injury, assault with intent to inflict serious injury, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Spirit Lake Police Department was assisted by the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office and police departments from Okoboji, Arnolds Park and Milford.