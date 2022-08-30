Handgun discharged in downtown Sioux City on Monday

SIOUX CITY — A handgun was discharged in downtown Sioux City Monday, but no one was injured in what police believe may have been a road rage incident.

At 11:44 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1013 Pierce St.

Sioux City Police Sgt. Tyler Hartwell said two men, who didn't know each other, were engaged in an argument. During that argument, he said a Black man, who was driving an older model white Ford Explorer, pulled out a handgun.

"During the course of that continuing disturbance, the gun goes off," he said. "Our victim kind of fell to the ground -- at least retreated."

Hartwell said the victim was not injured. He said the suspect fled southbound in the Explorer.

There is an on-going investigation and charges are pending, according to a Sioux City PD press release.