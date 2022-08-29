 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Handgun discharged in Sioux City's downtown Monday

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- A handgun was discharged in downtown Sioux City Monday, but no one was injured in what police believe may have been a road rage incident.

At 11:44 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1013 Pierce St. 

Sioux City Police Sgt. Tyler Hartwell said two men, who didn't know each other, were engaged in an argument. During that argument, he said a Black man, who was driving an older model white Ford Explorer, pulled out a handgun. 

"During the course of that continuing disturbance, the gun goes off," he said. "Our victim kind of fell to the ground -- at least retreated." 

Hartwell said the victim was not injured. He said the suspect fled southbound in the Explorer. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Sioux City police grappling with 'rash' of shootings

Sioux City police grappling with 'rash' of shootings

Officers responded to 22 shots fired calls between March 1 and April 6, according to data provided by the Sioux City Police Department. Some of those reports led police to open 10 shooting investigations, which have resulted in four arrests. 

Watch Now: Related Video

More than half of Democrats polled don't want Biden to run again in 2024

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News