HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A Louisiana man has pleaded not guilty of fatally shooting a co-worker at a job site near Hartington.

David Phillips Jr., 20, of Kenner, Louisiana, on Thursday waived his right to appear in person for his arraignment and filed a written plea of not guilty to second-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a stolen firearm. His next court appearance was scheduled for May 22 in Cedar County District Court.

Phillips is accused of shooting Israel Matos-Colon, 31, of Fowlerville, Michigan, on March 1 at a tower work site near the intersection of Nebraska Highway 57 and 885 Road, approximately two miles north of Hartington.

According to court documents, a witness told investigators Phillips walked around the job site after the shooting telling co-workers Matos-Colon had talked about his mother.

A second witness said he heard six-10 gunshots, and Phillips was apologizing to Matos-Colon after the shooting while others were attempting life-saving measures.

Phillips was arrested at the scene. Authorities found a 9mm handgun in his pants pocket and a 30-round magazine containing 22 live rounds at the scene. Investigators found six spent 9mm casings and one live cartridge at the scene. The Cedar County Sheriff's Office confirmed the gun was reported stolen in Louisiana.

Matos-Colon was pronounced dead at a Yankton, South Dakota, hospital.

Phillips is being held on a $10 million bond. If found guilty, he could face a maximum of life in prison.