HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A Louisiana construction worker charged with fatally shooting a co-worker at a job site near Hartington has been bound over to district court to face charges.

David Phillips Jr., 20, of Kenner, Louisiana, on Wednesday waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Cedar County Court. His case was bound to Cedar County District Court, where he is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges of second-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a stolen firearm.

Phillips is accused of shooting Israel Matos-Colon, 31, of Fowlerville, Michigan, on March 1 at a tower work site near the intersection of Nebraska Highway 57 and 885 Road, approximately two miles north of Hartington.

According to court documents, a witness told investigators Phillips shot Matos-Colon from 7 feet away while Matos-Colon was attempting to get away. The witness said Phillips fired four shots, two or three missing their mark and striking metal in the background. After the shooting, Phillips wandered around the job site telling others that Matos-Colon "done talked about my mom." Phillips also asked co-workers, "Did you guys f------ narc on me?" court documents said.

A second witness said he heard six-10 gunshots, and Phillips was apologizing to Matos-Colon after the shooting while others were attempting life-saving measures. Phillips asked a third witness, "You guys gonna give me a ride out of here or call the cops?"

Phillips was arrested at the scene. Authorities found a 9mm handgun in his pants pocket and a 30-round magazine containing 22 live rounds at the scene. Investigators found six spent 9mm casings and one live cartridge at the scene. The Cedar County Sheriff's Office confirmed the gun was reported stolen in Louisiana.

Matos-Colon was pronounced dead at a Yankton, South Dakota, hospital.

Phillips is being held on a $10 million bond.