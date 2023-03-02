HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A Louisiana man suspected of shooting another man at a rural Hartington work site faces second-degree murder and other charges.

David Phillips, 20, of Kenner, Louisiana, is accused of shooting the victim shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday at a tower work site near the intersection of Nebraska Highway 57 and 885 Road, approximately two miles north of Hartington. Several crew members were present at the time of the shooting, and some attempted life-saving measures on the victim, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The victim was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, where he died.

The victim's name has yet to be released while the State Patrol continues to locate family members.

Phillips was taken into custody at the scene and is being held in the Cedar County Jail on charges of second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The State Patrol continues to investigate the incident. Investigators believe the shooting occurred during an argument between Phillips and the victim.