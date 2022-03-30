Hartley man charged with sexual abuse, child endangerment, indecent contact with child

HARTLEY, Iowa -- A Hartley man faces charges of sexually abusing a young boy and having indecent contact with two girls. He's also accused of physically abusing his children.

Nicholas Stallmann, 35, was arrested Saturday and booked into the O'Brien County Jail on charges of second-degree sexual abuse, child endangerment causing bodily injury, two counts of child endangerment and three counts of indecent contact with a child.

According to court documents, Stallmann is accused of touching a boy who was under 6 years old numerous times from February 2020 through February 2021 as well as having the boy touch him. He is accused of touching two girls during that same time period in ways that made them feel uncomfortable.

Stallmann also is charged with striking his son with a pan, slamming him into a toy box and punching him in the eye.

A daughter told investigators that after she had told her father she'd been bullied at school and other students told her to kill herself, he responded by pulling out a knife and saying, "I'll kill you right now," court documents said.

Another daughter said Stallmann once became angry at her and her brother for making a mess and threw a flashlight at her, hitting her in the head and causing pain that eventually led to a visit to a doctor, court documents said.

Stallmann posted a $25,000 secured bond on Sunday and was released from jail.

