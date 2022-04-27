 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hartley man pleads not guilty of sexual abuse, child endangerment

  • 0

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Hartley, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of sexually abusing a young boy, having indecent contact with two girls and physically abusing his children.

Nicholas Stallman, 35, entered his written plea Tuesday in O'Brien County District Court to charges of second-degree sexual abuse and three counts each of child endangerment and indecent contact with a child. His trial was scheduled for July 12.

According to court documents, Stallman is accused of touching a boy who was under 6 years old numerous times from February 2020 through February 2021 as well as having the boy touch him. He is accused of touching two girls during that same time period in ways that made them feel uncomfortable.

Stallman also is charged with striking his son with a pan and punching him. A daughter told investigators that after telling her father that other students at school told her to kill herself, he responded by pulling out a knife and saying, "I'll kill you right now," court documents said.

Another daughter said Stallman once became angry at her and her brother for making a mess and threw a flashlight at her, hitting her in the head and causing pain that eventually led to a visit to a doctor, court documents said.

Courtroom gavel and law books
