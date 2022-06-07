 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawarden man enters not guilty plea in child sex abuse case

  • 0

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Hawarden, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of sexually abusing a child.

Jose Arce-Topete, 27, entered his written plea Friday in Sioux County District Court to charges of second-degree sexual abuse and incest.

Jose Arce-Topete mug

Arce-Topete

According to court documents, Arce-Topete had sexual contact with the alleged victim, who was under age 12, from approximately September 2019 until March 12, 2020, in Hawarden. The child reported the abuse during an interview with authorities on March 18, 2020. An arrest warrant was issued from Arce-Topete in March 2020, and he was arrested last month.

+1 
Courtroom gavel and law books

Courtroom gavel and law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Stunning sunrises and sunsets across the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News