Hawarden man enters not guilty plea in child sex abuse case

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Hawarden, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of sexually abusing a child.
Jose Arce-Topete, 27, entered his written plea Friday in Sioux County District Court to charges of second-degree sexual abuse and incest.
According to court documents, Arce-Topete had sexual contact with the alleged victim, who was under age 12, from approximately September 2019 until March 12, 2020, in Hawarden. The child reported the abuse during an interview with authorities on March 18, 2020. An arrest warrant was issued from Arce-Topete in March 2020, and he was arrested last month.