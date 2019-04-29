ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Hawarden, Iowa, man was resentenced Monday to four years in prison for physically abusing a child.
Spaans, 37, had pleaded guilty in April 2018 to four counts of child endangerment, all aggravated misdemeanors, and was sentenced to four years in prison.
The Iowa Court of Appeals in December vacated the sentence and returned the case to Sioux County District Court for resentencing, ruling that District Judge Tod Deck considered an improper sentencing factor when he sentenced Spaans.
District Judge Jeffrey Poulson on Monday resentenced Spaans in accordance with the Court of Appeals ruling. Spaans will be given credit for time already spent in custody.
Spaans and his wife, Nina, were charged with placing the child in danger from Sept. 17, 2014, through Feb. 18, 2017.
On at least three occasions from September 2016 through February 2017, Matthew Spaans caused injuries to the child with his hands, a clothing dryer and a 56-inch sword, causing bruising to the child's head, legs, neck and face. Nina Spaans told the child to make up stories about how the injuries happened, court documents said.
The child told a teacher about the abuse in February 2017, and authorities were notified.
Nina Spaans, 34, also pleaded guilty to four counts of misdemeanor child endangerment and received a four-year suspended prison sentence and was placed on two years probation.