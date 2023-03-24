SIOUX CITY -- A Hawarden, Iowa, man who sold large quantities of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison.

Jose Duenas-Topete pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to single counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance. He also pleaded guilty in a separate case to illegally re-entering the United States.

He was sentenced Thursday to 138 months in prison.

Through a confidential source, agents arranged a purchase of meth in Sioux City on April 2 and arrested Duenas-Topete and two others after the drug transaction. He was suspected of receiving four shipments of meth totaling 21 pounds for resale in Sioux City and Plymouth County.

Leocadio Contreras-Sebastian, of Warren, Arkansas, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for driving 7 pounds of meth to Sioux City.

Jose Montes-Topete, of Hawarden, who was driving Duenas-Topete during the drug transaction, was acquitted of drug charges.

Duenas-Topete had been deported from the United States in 2018 as a result of a Sioux County drug conviction.