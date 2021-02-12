 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hawarden man sentenced to federal prison on meth charge
View Comments

Hawarden man sentenced to federal prison on meth charge

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Hawarden, Iowa, man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for drug possession.

Ernesto Soto, 31, pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced Thursday to 50 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies stopped Soto's vehicle on Feb. 5, 2020, and during a search found approximately 32 grams of meth, 1.6 grams of cocaine, plastic baggies and a glass pipe. The drugs were located in a bag and were concealed in a can with a false bottom.

Soto has a previous conviction in Sioux County for intent to manufacture/deliver methamphetamine.

Milford man gets 10 years prison on meth, immigration charges
Man caught speeding in Woodbury County gets 15 years for transporting meth
Storm Lake man sentenced to prison on federal gun, drug charges
Sioux City man sentenced to 10 years' federal prison for tri-state meth distribution
Court stock
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pirate skeletons from 1717 shipwreck discovered off Cape Cod

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News