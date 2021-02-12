Hawarden man sentenced to federal prison on meth charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Hawarden, Iowa, man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for drug possession.

Ernesto Soto, 31, pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced Thursday to 50 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies stopped Soto's vehicle on Feb. 5, 2020, and during a search found approximately 32 grams of meth, 1.6 grams of cocaine, plastic baggies and a glass pipe. The drugs were located in a bag and were concealed in a can with a false bottom.

Soto has a previous conviction in Sioux County for intent to manufacture/deliver methamphetamine.

