Hawarden man sentenced to prison for sexual contact with child

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — A Hawarden, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison for having sexual contact with a child.

Jose Arce-Topete, 28, pleaded guilty in Sioux County District Court to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and incest.

Arce-Topete must pay $520 in civil penalties and register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life. He also will serve a special sex offender sentence for 10 years after completing his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be returned to prison.

Arce-Topete admitted to having sexual contact with the child between December 29, 2018, and March 14, 2020. The child reported the abuse during an interview with authorities on March 18, 2020. An arrest warrant was issued for Arce-Topete in March 2020, and he was arrested this May.