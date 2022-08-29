Hawarden man sentenced to prison for touching minor

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Hawarden, Iowa, man with a previous sex-related conviction was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for touching a minor female.

Robert Schiefen, 63, pleaded guilty in Sioux County District Court to one count of lascivious acts with a child.

He was arrested after admitting in May to Hawarden police officers that he touched a girl under age 14 inappropriately. He was found guilty in 1999 of indecent contact with a child and willful injury. He was subsequently released from the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.

After his release from prison, Schiefen will be required to register with the sex offender registry for life. He also will serve a 10-year special sex offender sentence in which he could be returned to prison if he violates terms of the special sentence.