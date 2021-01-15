Henry sentenced to 75 years prison for Sioux City murder, arson

SIOUX CITY -- Facing the man who killed her mother, Emily Comer said that although her life was forever changed nearly two years ago, she forgives him.
"After these last two years, I've forgiven you and I hope my family will find it in their hearts to forgive you. My mom may not have been the best person, but she was the best mom to us and we'll never hear her say 'I love you' again," Comer said before Jordan Henry was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the Jan. 24, 2019, strangulation of Elizabeth Bockholt in a Sioux City hotel room.
Henry must serve at least 35 years of his sentence before he's eligible for parole.
Henry set a fire in the room to conceal the crime, an attempt to turn her body into "a hunk of charred flesh," her stepfather, Lee Stoos, said at Friday's sentencing.
"That was so heinous it makes you the poster child for why the state of Iowa should have the death penalty," Stoos said.
Henry declined his opportunity to speak before District Judge Steven Andreasen announced the sentence.
Andreasen found Henry, 31, of Sioux City, guilty on Nov. 13 of second-degree murder and first-degree arson. The charges carry sentences of 50 and 25 years, respectively, and it was the judge's decision whether they would be served consecutively -- back to back-- or concurrently -- at the same time.
First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell asked for consecutive sentences, saying it would best ensure the public's safety, given Henry's lengthy history of violent crimes. Public defender Billy Oyadare requested concurrent sentences.
Andreasen said he decided on consecutive sentences, in part, because the two crimes were separate offenses. He noted Henry's history of mental health issues and substance abuse, but he has had several past rehabilitation opportunities that failed, and the longer sentence would protect the community.
Henry's history of chronic drug use and underlying mental health conditions played a role in Andreasen's verdict, reached after Henry waived his right to a jury trial and chose to have the judge decide his case.
Henry had been charged with first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory lifetime prison sentence, but Andreasen ruled that the combination of Henry's meth use and psychosis prevented him from forming the specific intent to kill Bockholt, leaving the state unable to establish the necessary threshold to find him guilty of first-degree murder.
Bockholt voluntarily went to Henry's room at the Wingate by Windham the night of her death, eight days after Henry was released on parole from prison for a 2017 theft conviction. Romantic partners prior to Henry's conviction, the two smoked meth in the room before Bockholt strangled her. He then set a fire in the room and left.
Police and firefighters found Bockholt, 40, of Hinton, Iowa, unconscious and under a pile of bedding when they responded to the fire. She had burn marks on her back and arm, but they were not fatal, a pathologist testified.
Henry was arrested about half a mile away by officers responding to a call of a suspicious person in the area. He was identified as a suspect on surveillance video and by witnesses who saw him leaving the hotel during the fire.
Since his stepdaughter's death, Stoos told Henry, Bockholt's children have awakened him many nights, crying, missing their mother.
"I hope that if there's a just God, you wake up in the middle of the night every night you're in prison and you hear these four words: 'I want my mommy,'" Stoos said.