Henry sentenced to 75 years prison for Sioux City murder, arson

SIOUX CITY -- Facing the man who killed her mother, Emily Comer said that although her life was forever changed nearly two years ago, she forgives him.

"After these last two years, I've forgiven you and I hope my family will find it in their hearts to forgive you. My mom may not have been the best person, but she was the best mom to us and we'll never hear her say 'I love you' again," Comer said before Jordan Henry was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the Jan. 24, 2019, strangulation of Elizabeth Bockholt in a Sioux City hotel room.

Henry must serve at least 35 years of his sentence before he's eligible for parole.

Henry set a fire in the room to conceal the crime, an attempt to turn her body into "a hunk of charred flesh," her stepfather, Lee Stoos, said at Friday's sentencing.

"That was so heinous it makes you the poster child for why the state of Iowa should have the death penalty," Stoos said.

Henry declined his opportunity to speak before District Judge Steven Andreasen announced the sentence.