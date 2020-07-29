Henry sought ride home from prison from victim

Three days after his release from prison, Henry attempted to contact Bockholt on Jan. 19 on the phone of a former high school classmate and girlfriend, Alese Palmer, who said she ran into him at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where Henry was gambling. Palmer testified that Henry asked if he could use her phone, and call records showed that he called Bockholt's number twice.

Palmer testified that Henry told her that he was high at the time. She said that he told her some locations where she might find him in the next couple days. Palmer testified that she believed they were addresses where drugs could be obtained.

According to court documents, Bockholt, 40, of Hinton, Iowa, and Henry had a romantic relationship prior to Henry being sentenced to prison in 2017. On Tuesday, a friend testified that she took Bockholt to the Wingate by Wyndham hotel at 4716 Southern Hills Drive, where she met up with Henry on the morning of Jan. 24.

At 9:23 p.m., Sioux City Fire Rescue was paged to a fire in room 102 of the hotel. Firefighters found Bockholt's body on the floor under a pile of bedding that had partially burned and caused thick smoke.