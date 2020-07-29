Henry sought ride home from prison from victim

SIOUX CITY -- Less than two weeks before he was paroled from prison, Jordan Henry called Elizabeth Bockholt, asking her to pick him up.
She apparently refused, because records presented Wednesday during Henry's second day of trial for the death of Bockholt showed that on Jan. 16, 2019, an officer from the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility drove Henry to the bus stop, where he boarded a bus and traveled to Sioux City.
Henry, 30, of Sioux City, is accused of strangling Bockholt in a hotel room eight days later on Jan. 24, 2019, and then setting fire to the room. He has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree murder and first-degree arson.
First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell played a recording of the Jan. 4, 2019, phone call Henry made to Bockholt from Fort Dodge, where he served nearly 20 months of a five-year sentence for theft before his release on parole.
The quality of the recording made it difficult to understand the conversation, and little of what Bockholt said could be understood. Henry could be heard asking, "Would you come get me?" and it sounded as though he became upset later in the conversation, which lasted two or three minutes.
Three days after his release from prison, Henry attempted to contact Bockholt on Jan. 19 on the phone of a former high school classmate and girlfriend, Alese Palmer, who said she ran into him at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where Henry was gambling. Palmer testified that Henry asked if he could use her phone, and call records showed that he called Bockholt's number twice.
Palmer testified that Henry told her that he was high at the time. She said that he told her some locations where she might find him in the next couple days. Palmer testified that she believed they were addresses where drugs could be obtained.
According to court documents, Bockholt, 40, of Hinton, Iowa, and Henry had a romantic relationship prior to Henry being sentenced to prison in 2017. On Tuesday, a friend testified that she took Bockholt to the Wingate by Wyndham hotel at 4716 Southern Hills Drive, where she met up with Henry on the morning of Jan. 24.
At 9:23 p.m., Sioux City Fire Rescue was paged to a fire in room 102 of the hotel. Firefighters found Bockholt's body on the floor under a pile of bedding that had partially burned and caused thick smoke.
Sioux City Fire Rescue deputy fire marshal Joe Rodriguez on Wednesday testified the fire had mostly burned itself out by the time firefighters arrived and they were able to extinguish it with a short blast from a hand-held water can. He and Sioux City Police Det. Mark Huberty, who is also trained to investigate fires, found a partially burned phone book by the bedding, which was piled between the two beds. Also found in the debris were a cell phone battery and a cell phone that had been damaged in the fire. The room's smoke detector had been removed from the ceiling and was found, badly damaged, in the debris.
Investigators believe the fire was ignited by burning papers.
"We determined it was an intentionally set fire," Huberty said.
Irina Brodsky, a former Sioux City Police ID technician, testified that swabs she collected from Henry's hands and fingernails after his arrest detected no blood, but there was a mixture of DNA from two people, the state's crime lab determined.
Under cross examination, Brodsky, who now works in Virginia Beach, Virginia, said the crime lab was unable to determine the identity of the second source of the DNA found on Henry.
Henry previously waived his right to have a jury trial, choosing instead to have District Judge Steven Andreasen decide his case.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Henry would receive a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. First-degree arson carries a 25-year prison sentence.
