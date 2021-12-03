Highway 175 near Mapleton to close for bridge replacement

MAPLETON, Iowa -- Iowa Highway 175 will be closed near Mapleton next week for a bridge replacement project.
The highway will be closed on Thursday, weather permitting, marking the start of work to replace a bridge over the Maple River west of Mapleton, the Iowa Department of Transportation said in a news release.
During construction, traffic will be detoured on Monona County roads L-32 and E-34.
The $3.1 million project is expected to be finished by July 31.
