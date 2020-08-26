Hinton man sentenced to prison on child porn charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Hinton, Iowa, man has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Shayne Yates, 49, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 33 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Yates possessed more than 150 images of child pornography on a Kindle Fire tablet from August 2017 through February 2019. The images included depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and at least one of the children was under age 12.