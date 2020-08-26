 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hinton man sentenced to prison on child porn charge
View Comments

Hinton man sentenced to prison on child porn charge

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Hinton, Iowa, man has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Shayne Yates, 49, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 33 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Yates possessed more than 150 images of child pornography on a Kindle Fire tablet from August 2017 through February 2019. The images included depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and at least one of the children was under age 12.

Sioux City federal authorities see rise in sexual predators' activity during pandemic
Sergeant Bluff man sentenced to prison on child porn charge
Storm Lake man sentenced to prison for possession of child porn
Ex-Briar Cliff student gets probation for paying for sex with fake checks
Court stock
View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News