SIOUX CITY -- A Holstein, Iowa, man pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing a pickup truck from a Sioux City auto dealership and threatening one of its employees with a gun.
Ryan Ruble, 37, pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery, which was reduced from first-degree robbery as part of a plea agreement. Ruble will be sentenced to 10 years in prison, and will be required to serve five to seven years before he's eligible for parole. How many years he must serve before he can be paroled will be determined at sentencing, which Senior Judge John Ackerman scheduled for July 15 in Woodbury County District Court.
Ruble admitted that he stole the pickup from Iowa Auto Sales, 804 S. Lewis Blvd., on Dec. 14 after displaying a gun to one of the employees. Court documents said that Ruble had fired two shots with the handgun, but did not hit anyone.
Ruble fled in the stolen pickup, and police found him minutes later stuck in a snowbank behind Casey's General Store, 1132 N. Lewis Blvd. Police found a loaded handgun inside the pickup.
Charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and false imprisonment will be dismissed as part of Ruble's plea agreement.