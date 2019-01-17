SIOUX CITY -- A Holstein, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing a pickup truck from an auto dealership and firing a gun at one of its employees.
Ryan Ruble, 36, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to single counts of first-degree robbery, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and false imprisonment. His trial was scheduled for Feb. 19.
Police were summoned to Iowa Auto Sales, 804 S. Lewis Blvd., on Dec. 14, when an employee there told officers that Ruble had held him at gunpoint and demanded the keys and title for a pickup on the lot.
According to court documents, after the worker complied with Ruble's commands, he was forced at gunpoint to help move personal items from Ruble's vehicle into the pickup. The employee ran away and called 911 at a nearby business. When the employee came out, Ruble is charged with firing two shots at him with a handgun. The employee was not struck by the shots.
Ruble fled in the stolen pickup, court documents said, and police found him minutes later stuck in a snowbank behind Casey's General Store, 1132 N. Lewis Blvd. Police arrested Ruble and found a loaded handgun inside the pickup, court documents said.