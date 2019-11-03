SIOUX CITY -- A homeless woman was charged with assault on an officer after she allegedly spit on a corrections officer.
According to a criminal complaint, 43-year-old LeeAnn FourKiller (also spelled LeAnn in other court documents) was being escorted out of a patrol vehicle in an alley near the law enforcement center, 407 Seventh St. at around 2:45 p.m. Friday when the incident occured.
FourKiller, listed as a transient in court documents, "looked right at the corrections officer and spit towards him, striking him in the chest area."
She was charged with assault on persons in certain professions, a serious misdemeanor, and held in the Woodbury County Jail on $2,000 bond.