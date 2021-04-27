Homer man pleads not guilty to domestic assault, child abuse

DAKOTA CITY -- A Homer, Nebraska, man has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a violent domestic dispute witnessed by his six children.

Joshua Heaton, 36, entered his written plea Monday in Dakota County District Court to felony third-degree domestic assault and six counts of misdemeanor child abuse for exposing them to a situation that was dangerous to their physical or mental health.

Authorities were notified of the incident on March 1 after one of the children told a Homer school official about it.

According to court documents, three of the children told investigators that on Feb. 28 Heaton had grabbed their mother, Maria Ison, and slammed her head against the wall several times while Ison was kicking and hitting Heaton in the legs and the stomach. The children said the alleged assault occurred after Ison had hit their 22-month-old brother on the back and legs with an open hand.

The children said that during the fight, all six, ranging in age from 10 years to 22 months, were scared and crying because they couldn't get their parents to stop fighting.

During an interview, one of the children told authorities that Ison had instructed the child not to say anything about the fight to investigators.

Ison, 32, is charged with tampering with a witness. She was initially charged with domestic assault and child abuse, but those charges were later dropped. She is scheduled to be arraigned May 4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.