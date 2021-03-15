Homer parents face domestic, child abuse charges

DAKOTA CITY -- Two Homer, Nebraska, parents are in custody after engaging in a violent dispute witnessed by their six children.
Joshua Heaton, 36, and Maria Ison, 32, both are charged with felony third-degree domestic assault and six counts of misdemeanor child abuse for exposing them to a situation that was dangerous to their physical or mental health. Ison faces an additional felony charge of tampering with a witness for allegedly telling some of the kids not to talk about the incident with authorities.
Heaton, who was arrested March 1, is being held in the Dakota County Jail on a $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.
Ison was arrested Thursday and is being held on a $75,000 bond. Her first court appearance is set for Tuesday.
A Homer school official notified the Dakota County Sheriff's Office on March 1 that one of the family's children had told a staff member that his dad assaulted his mother, who had struck a younger sibling.
According to court documents, a deputy and Nebraska Department of Heath and Human Services caseworker met with three of the children at the school and were told that Ison had hit their 22-month-old brother on the back and legs with an open hand. In separate interviews, the children said Heaton then entered the room, grabbed Ison and slammed her head against the wall several times while Ison was kicking and hitting Heaton in the legs and the stomach. After the alleged assault, Ison asked one of the children to feel the bumps on her head and told her not to say anything because she didn't want the children to be removed from the home.
The children said that during the fight, all six, ranging in age from 10 years to 22 months, were scared and crying because they couldn't get their parents to stop fighting.
The deputy and caseworker went to the family's home, where they contacted Heaton and Ison. The children were removed from the home and placed with family, and Heaton was arrested. No injuries were observed on the toddler.
During subsequent interviews at the MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center, one of the children said she has witnessed her parents fighting numerous times.
Another said "Mom told me not to say anything" about the fight during the interview.
After the children were interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center, a warrant was issued for Ison's arrest.