Homer parents face domestic, child abuse charges

DAKOTA CITY -- Two Homer, Nebraska, parents are in custody after engaging in a violent dispute witnessed by their six children.

Joshua Heaton, 36, and Maria Ison, 32, both are charged with felony third-degree domestic assault and six counts of misdemeanor child abuse for exposing them to a situation that was dangerous to their physical or mental health. Ison faces an additional felony charge of tampering with a witness for allegedly telling some of the kids not to talk about the incident with authorities.

Heaton, who was arrested March 1, is being held in the Dakota County Jail on a $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.

Ison was arrested Thursday and is being held on a $75,000 bond. Her first court appearance is set for Tuesday.

A Homer school official notified the Dakota County Sheriff's Office on March 1 that one of the family's children had told a staff member that his dad assaulted his mother, who had struck a younger sibling.