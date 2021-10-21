Homer parents get probation for child, domestic abuse

DAKOTA CITY -- A Homer, Nebraska, mother and father arrested for a violent fight in front of their six children were fined and sentenced to probation Tuesday. The father also must serve a short jail term.

Following terms of plea agreements, District Judge Bryan Meismer sentenced Maria Ison to two years' probation and fined her $2,500. Joshua Heaton was placed on probation for one year, fined $2,000 and sentenced to 50 days in jail. He will be credited with 33 days previously served. Both must complete parenting and domestic abuse classes.

Ison, 33, pleaded no contest in August in Dakota County District Court to three counts of child abuse and single counts of attempted witness tampering and third-degree domestic assault, all misdemeanors.

Heaton, 37, pleaded no contest in September to three counts of child abuse and one count of third-degree domestic assault, all misdemeanors.

Three counts of child abuse against Ison and Heaton were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The two were arrested in March in connection with a Feb. 28 fight in their home in which Heaton, according to court documents, grabbed Ison and slammed her head against the wall several times while Ison was kicking and hitting him. The couple's children told investigators that the fight occurred after Ison hit their 22-month-old brother on the back and legs with an open hand. The children, ranging in age from 10 years to 22 months, told investigators they were scared because they couldn't stop their parents from fighting.

At least two of the children told investigators Ison had instructed them not to say anything about the fight.

